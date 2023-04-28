Also during the quarter, we initiated a position in Leslie’s Inc. ( LESL, Financial) , the leading direct-to -consumer pool and spa careservices company in the U.S. The company differentiates itself through its loyal client base, vertically integrated supply chain, scale advantage and seamless customer experience. Shares have recently sold off on near-term operational issues at a distribution facility, as well as concerns around the sustainability of the company’s growth profile in a normalized, post-pandemic environment. Although we believe new pool installments will likely experience a slowdown, the install base has materially increased and ~80% of LESL’s business is tied to recurring maintenance. We found this entry point as an attractive opportunity to own a differentiated retailer, well positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds in an industry, permanently elevated by the pandemic.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.