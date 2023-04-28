Maranello (Italy), April 21, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

EXM Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/04/2023 4,360 255.2073 1,112,703.83 - - - - 4,360 255.2073 1,112,703.83 14/04/2023 4,280 258.4772 1,106,282.42 - - - - 4,280 258.4772 1,106,282.42 17/04/2023 4,290 257.8319 1,106,098.85 6,357 279.7463 1,778,347.23 1,619,476.58 10,647 255.9947 2,725,575.43 18/04/2023 4,330 256.2253 1,109,455.55 - - - - 4,330 256.2253 1,109,455.55 19/04/2023 4,335 254.9310 1,105,125.89 - - - - 4,335 254.9310 1,105,125.89 20/04/2023 4,430 249.8829 1,106,981.25 - - - - 4,430 249.8829 1,106,981.25 26,025 255.3947 6,646,647.78 6,357 279.7463 1,778,347.23 1,619,476.58 32,382 255.2691 8,266,124.35 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 20, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 109,066,573.91 for No. 471,747 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 24,928,758.14 (Euro 23,410,335.25*) for No. 101,422 common shares purchased on the .

As of April 20, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,355,164 common shares equal to 4.81% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until April 20, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,381,577 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 291,650,899.18.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment