Integrated Ventures Releases Unaudited Revenue Results And Announces Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Integrated Ventures, Inc. ("INTV") ("Company") is providing this Corporate Update, regarding Reverse Stock Split and Preliminary Revenue results for Q3/2023:

> Reverse Stock Split:
The Company received approval from Finra to effectuate a 1-for-125 reverse stock split of its outstanding and authorized shares of common stock. Today, INTV's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB Market, when the stock market opens. For 20 business days, Integrated Ventures's common stock will trade on the OTCQB, under the symbol "INTVD" and then change back to INTV. As a result of the reverse stock split, every one hundred twenty five pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock, without any action on the part of the shareholders.

Following the consummation of the reverse stock split: (1) the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from 357,574,561 to 2,860,596 and (2) the number of authorized shares will be reduced from 750,000,000 to 6,000,000. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole post-split share and no shareholders will be eligible to receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.

> Mining Revenue Results:
The Company is pleased to provide preliminary and unaudited results for its crypto mining operations, covering period of 01/01/23 thru 03/31/23:

Revenues for January: $446,313.00
Qty of BTC generated: 21.4018

Revenues for February: $489,204.00
Qty of BTC generated: 21.0044

Revenues for March: $537,296.00
Qty of BTC generated: 21.4384

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures provides this commentary: ""In terms of total mining revenues, Q3/2023 was one of better quarter's to date, since launching crypro mining operations, mainly due to commencing of operations in Wolf Hollow, TX. The key unaudited financial results are as follow: (1) total mining revenues for Q3/2023 were $1,472,813.00 vs $370,292.00 for Q2/2023, (2) total qty of BTC generated was 63.85 and (3) revenue growth for period of Q2/2023 thru Q3/2023 was over 250%. INTV projects that Q4/2023 will show additional growth with revenues exceeding $1,700,000. We believe that due to (1) INTV's current share pricing structure, (2) clean balance sheet and (3) size of assets, the Company has became a very attractive merger candidate for private companies, looking go public, raise capital and to uplist to Nasdaq."

> About:
Integrated Ventures,Inc is a Technology Portfolio Holdings Company that develops, acquires, operates and invests in businesses, primarily in the technology and entertainment sectors with focus on e-commerce, information technology and cryptocurrency mining. Company's current, revenue generating operations consist of digital currency mining and hosting. The management team is focused on implementing innovative and profitable strategies, creating liquidity through asset based infrastructure, supporting and improving operations, infusing growth capital, maintaining and expanding a market presence in the niche sector initiatives.

For more details, please visit the Company's website: www.integratedventuresinc.com.

> Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

CONTACT: [email protected], (215) 613-9898

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN77518&Transmission_Id=202304210830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN77518&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.