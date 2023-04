PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN).

Class Period: September 14, 2020 – February 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (2) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (3) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; (4) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

