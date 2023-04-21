PR Newswire

4.3 Megawatt (MW) solar project in Kentucky supports Stanley Black & Decker's goal of carbon neutrality by 2030

The new solar farm is the largest in the state that is 100% renewable energy sourced

Hopkinsville Mayor James R. Knight Jr. helps celebrate Earth Day; presents an ECOSmart Award to the facility and its partners

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) in partnership with Castillo Engineering and RPG Energy Group today, just in time for Earth Day, unveiled a 4.3 MW solar farm in Hopkinsville, KY, the state's largest privately funded on-site solar project that is 100% renewable energy sourced. Covering nearly 15 acres, the solar field produces enough clean energy to power Stanley Black & Decker's 280,000 sq. ft onsite production facility while also providing excess energy back to the state. The project is estimated to deliver 5,500 metrics tons of C02 reductions and an annual energy savings of $400,000.

"As part of Stanley Black & Decker's global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives , this project, which we are fittingly celebrating on Earth Day, represents an impactful milestone as the organization progresses toward its mission of carbon neutrality by 2030," said Rob Kirts, Director of Global Energy and Utilities at Stanley Black & Decker. "With the help of Castillo Engineering and RPG Energy, we are working to deliver on our sustainability goals and made our purpose – For Those Who Make The World – a reality."

Mayor James R. Knight Jr. attended the ribbon cutting event to recognize the plant and its partners' commitment to create a more sustainable future. The Mayor helped present an ECOsmart Award to the facility, an industry-standard accreditation awarded to venues that demonstrate an environmentally conscious approach and adoption of eco-friendly measures.

Stanley Black & Decker's ESG strategy includes a set of 2030 commitments aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that intrinsically ties to our purpose and spans across three pillars: people, product and planet. In alignment with the SDGs, our products are aimed at being a force for good in the world – improving the environment, building and maintaining vital infrastructure, and making our cities more sustainable, especially when produced with responsible consumption in mind.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

About RPG Energy Group, Inc.

RPG Energy Group is a renewable energy company that offers a full turn-key solution from schematic design and engineering through final construction and system monitoring within the renewable energy markets. The company and its affiliates work with clients to educate them on how they can efficiently reduce their electricity spend through clean distributed generation technologies, thereby affording them less vulnerability to energy interruption while providing an improved cost of energy.

RPG's overall process is an extensive and comprehensive approach, from identification through implementation and maintenance, which ensures projects are complete to the highest quality while providing full transparency to clients. The management team comes from a diverse and experienced background of nearly 50 years combined within the renewables and construction industries.

About Castillo Engineering

Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium & high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW. Our unmatched expertise has made us the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents for the industry's leading EPCs and developers. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com .

