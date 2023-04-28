dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on May 12, 2023.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Friday, May 12, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET WEBCAST: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F188813389 DIAL-IN NUMBERS: 1 (888) 660-6396 or 1 (929) 203-0889 CONFERENCE ID: 9097710 REPLAY Available for two weeks after the call DIAL-IN NUMBERS: 1 (800) 770-2030 or 1 (647) 362-9199 CONFERENCE ID: 9097710

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

