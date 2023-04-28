Pompano Beach, FL, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. ( BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, today announced that its subsidiary, BLU3, Inc is now accepting pre-orders for its newly launched battery-powered tankless dive system, Nomad Mini.



BLU3 has set new expectations with the unveiling of Nomad Mini, and its proprietary DiveBoost™ technology, providing additional depth, increased run time and enhanced performance.

“We incorporated feedback from current Nemo and Nomad users to design an innovative product that’s portable and lightweight like Nemo and Nomad but hits the sweet spot between portability and performance. It’s another successful step in our mission to bridge the gap between snorkeling and scuba diving. And we are excited to see Nomad Mini inspire more people to get under the surface,” said Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3, Inc.

Chris Constable, CEO of Brownie’s Marine Group stated “The BLU3 team continues to be the innovation leaders within Brownie’s Marine Group. With the development of the Nomad Mini, the BLU3 team carefully considered user feedback by maximizing proprietary technology to give divers an exceptional experience from start to finish. With the much-anticipated launch of Nomad Mini, we are certain to see BLU3’s products make a significant splash in the market.”

Nomad Mini pre-orders are being offered to BLU3’s dealer network, as well as consumers. Those who secure a spot in the month of April will receive a free DiveBoost Kit.

“BLU3 is a trailblazer in the portable tankless diving industry. In just a couple of years, the BLU3 team has mastered the evolution of portability with Nemo, Nomad and now Nomad Mini appealing to an even larger demographic. Echoing the technology of Nemo and Nomad, Nomad Mini boasts the same features users enjoy most with the addition of DiveBoost to further enhance performance and power,” said Robert Carmichael, Chairman of Brownie’s Marine Group.

The Nomad Mini is available for purchase at www.diveblu3.com/product/nomad-mini starting at $1,299

To learn more about Nomad Mini please visit : Introducing Nomad Mini! - YouTube

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.

Contact Information: (954)-462-5570

[email protected]