Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced the appointment of Angus Jenkins to the newly created role of Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering. Jenkins and a team of four regional directors will lead the combined Maintenance and Engineering Division, supporting Six Flags’ 27 properties with enhanced leadership, technical knowledge and on-going support. The new structure will position the Company to meaningfully improve ride availability at its properties over time, which is a leading guest pain point.

“Our top priority is to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences in our parks,” said Six Flags Chief Executive Officer, Selim Bassoul. “I am delighted to have Angus lead our Maintenance and Engineering team and believe this newly combined organization will allow us to elevate our industry leading safety standards while also improving ride up-times.”

“I am thrilled to be leading the Maintenance and Engineering Division,” added Mr. Jenkins. “Our team is excited to play a key role in the Company’s long-term strategy of elevating the guest experience by improving ride availability, overseeing the next generation of new ride installations, and continuing to deliver on Six Flags’ industry best safety levels.”

Throughout his career in the attractions industry, Jenkins has served in both park and corporate roles, most recently in Saudi Arabia as the International Brand Project Director, Design and Construction for Six Flags. Jenkins’ extensive experience in both new project development and on-going asset maintenance position him to expertly manage the company’s capital projects as well as maintenance and improvement of existing rides and facilities. Prior to joining Six Flags in 2018, Jenkins worked with Chance Morgan Rides, Vekoma Rides, Leisure and Recreation Concepts, Inc. (LARC) and Alpha Smartparks.

Jenkins and the regional Directors of Maintenance and Engineering will collaborate with park maintenance personnel to ensure that the Company’s high standards for maintenance, safety and ride availability are observed; all applicable standards including local, regional and ASTM F24 requirements are met; and capital projects are executed in a timely and effective manner.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005379/en/