Programs that Help Reduce Energy Usage are Available for Both Residential and Business Customers

OAKLAND, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is committed to a sustainable future on Earth Day and every day. It delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy, and its customers receive 96 percent of their electricity from greenhouse gas-free resources. PG&E is committed to helping heal the planet by achieving a climate, and nature-positive, energy system by 2050 and a net zero energy system in 2040—five years ahead of California's current carbon neutrality goal.

With Earth Day nearly here, PG&E is sharing effective ways for customers to lessen their carbon footprints. PG&E has an array of program options that help residents and businesses reduce the impact on the environment and their monthly energy expenses.

Residential Programs

The new Power Saver Rewards program provided over $55 million in bill credits to participating PG&E customers this year. The program rewards residential participants for temporarily reducing energy use when the demand for electricity is high. The significant conservation efforts helped avert rotating power outages during extended periods of record-setting temperatures in the summer of 2022.

PG&E's SmartAC is a voluntary program that helps prevent power interruptions. Thousands of air conditioners running at once can put a strain on the grid, which can make it difficult and expensive to get power to everyone who needs it. Members of the SmartAC program make the grid more reliable for everyone by shifting energy use out of the hours when it's most in demand.

PG&E's Home Energy Checkup provides a quick, personalized assessment of what is using energy in a home. The five-minute online assessment is free of charge and will provide recommendations on how to save energy and costs.

Visit PG&E's Energy Action Guide for information about top energy saving products, as well as resources and programs that can help save energy and lower your electricity bill.

PG&E's EV Savings Calculator allows you to estimate and compare costs, savings, EV incentives and more.

Business Programs

PG&E's Automated Demand Response program is an easy way to increase energy and cost savings by automating the energy controls of your choice, no matter what industry sector you're in. Automated Demand Response can also help you reach your sustainability goals through credits towards LEED, NetZero and more.

PG&E's EV Fleet program helps fleets easily and cost-effectively install charging infrastructure so businesses can save money, eliminate tailpipe emissions and simplify maintenance.

PG&E's Business Energy Action Guide provides easy access to energy efficiency programs tailored to your industry and unique needs.

PG&E's Business Energy Programs page offers a variety of programs to help businesses save energy. In addition, 0% interest energy efficiency financing program, product rebates, and money-saving tools are also listed.

PG&E is committed to reaching net zero energy and is a willing partner to help lead California to an equitable and viable clean energy future. To learn more, find PG&E's climate goals here.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-shares-tips-with-customers-that-can-lessen-their-carbon-footprint-in-time-for-earth-day-301804332.html

