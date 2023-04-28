CSX Announces Customer Environmental Excellence Award Winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has recognized the sustainability achievements of 13 rail customers by naming them 2023 CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Award winners.

In the second year of the annual awards program, CSX chose winners in two categories: highway-to-rail conversions and innovation.

“Freight shippers are increasingly choosing rail transportation to support a cleaner environment while taking advantage of CSX’s service reliability and innovative supply chain solutions,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “The CSX Environmental Excellence Awards recognize the efforts of our customers who are reducing their carbon footprint through sustainable transportation choices.”

Customers who choose rail over truck transportation can typically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% to 80%. A typical CSX freight train can carry the cargo load of 280 trucks and is three to four times more fuel-efficient than highway transportation. CSX recently launched an enhanced carbon calculator that allows companies to determine emissions savings on specific shipments and gain insight into maximizing supply chain sustainability.

The 2023 CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Award winners include companies whose highway-to-rail conversions resulted in substantial emissions savings during the previous year. In addition, innovation awards were presented to customers who demonstrated the greatest environmental ingenuity through their transportation initiatives. Among those receiving awards are:

Highway-to-rail Conversion Awards

  • Ford
  • MillerCoors
  • National Cement
  • Sylvamo North America
  • Unilever
  • USG Corporation (United States Gypsum)

Innovation Awards

  • Georgia-Pacific, for its announced Dixie Paper manufacturing facility in Jackson, Tennessee.
  • Nucor, for its announced sheet mill plant in Apple Grove, West Virginia.

CSX is recognized as a transportation industry leader in sustainability. In 2020, the company became the first railroad in the United States to align with the Science Based Targets initiative, setting a goal to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 37.3 percent by 2030, using 2014 as a baseline. The company has earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years, ranks first among all U.S. transportation and logistics companies in Newsweek magazine’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, and was the only transportation company on the Forbes 2021 “Green Growth 50”.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

