Earth Day 2023: How The Home Depot Can Help You in Moving to a Clean Energy Future

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

This Earth Day is a perfect time to get involved in clean energy transformation. Clean energy is generated from renewable sources without producing any pollution. This helps improve the health of the environment and reduce exposure to harmful emissions.

People across the nation are using renewable energy sources to power appliances and make their home more comfortable while also saving on energy bills. This year, The Home Depot joined the Green Power Partnership to help encourage the use of renewable electricity sources.

Here are some ways to reduce your carbon footprint and be a part of the clean energy future.

Explore your options and take advantage of opportunities in your community to choose green power as the energy source for your home. Many localities offer green power to residential customers, charged to their monthly electric bills.

On average, U.S. households are expected to save about $500 a year on energy bills with an ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade.

In fiscal 2021, The Home Depot offered more than 22,000 energy-saving products in stores and online, including more than 15,000 ENERGY STAR products. Join us in celebrating the transition toward a clean energy future today - and every day - at energystar.gov/EarthDay.

To learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability, check out the 2022 ESG Report.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

cc485494-7db6-41c8-b43f-a94d40044d7a.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750663/Earth-Day-2023-How-The-Home-Depot-Can-Help-You-in-Moving-to-a-Clean-Energy-Future

img.ashx?id=750663

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.