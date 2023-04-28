AB Celebrates Earth Day 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / AllianceBernstein

Ahead of Earth Day 2023, AllianceBernstein's (AB) Chief Responsibility Officer, Erin Bigley and Director of Environmental Research & Engagement, Sara Rosner highlight our continued collaboration with the Columbia Climate School and AB's recent announcement unveiling the Natural Hazards Index Tool in partnership with the National Center of Disaster Preparedness. This tool features an interactive, publicly available dashboard examining climate risk. It helps our investors better understand natural hazards (i.e. physical climate risk) by mapping out risk data based on 14 layers of risk types, like hurricanes, floods and extreme heat, for example.

We've been partnering with Columbia for almost four years. In September 2019, we launched the Climate Risk and Investment Research curriculum for Investment teams. This series of climate change training modules-which focuses on enhancing investors' ability to integrate climate change considerations into their decision-making and investment processes-has been delivered to more than 1000 clients and prospects globally. We are now working on the second iteration of the Climate Academy, which dives into some of the current climate challenges, like global food security, carbon offsets and emerging economies.

At AB, we believe that climate change can present material investment risks and opportunities. We incorporate material ESG risks and opportunities into our investment process for most of our actively managed strategies, with the ultimate goal of improving client outcomes.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here.

