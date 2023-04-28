Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBNC) securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Horizon investors have until June 20, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 10, 2023, Horizon disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report and discovered material weaknesses in its internal controls. The Company specified that the weaknesses included accounting revisions of previously issued financial statements and a calculation error in the Company’s public float.

On this news, Horizon’s stock price fell $1.43, or 11%, to close at $11.62 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (2) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (3) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

