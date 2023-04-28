FedEx ( FDX, Financial) –Global logistics company FedEx was a top contributor in the quarter.FedEx was another 2022 top detractor after a widely publicized earnings shortfall on the back of a disappointing economic report in the second half. In 1Q 2023, the stock rebounded after revenues were weak as forecasted, but FedEx was able to maintain strong pricing power in the face of rising inflation to improve earnings vs. expectations. FedEx’s important Ground business also beat guidance by a large margin due to effective cost control. Even with weak overall revenues, margins increased by 200 basis points. FedEx aggressively bought back discounted shares, indicating management’s confidence. We believe the company’s earnings power is well over $20 longer term vs. current estimates of $15-16 per share, with additional potential upside. After quarter end, FedEx hosted an investor meeting on its DRIVE program which will improve operations and enable the company to achieve double-digit operating income margins in the near future. FedEx will consolidate Express, Ground and Services into one unified operating company.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.