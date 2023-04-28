PVH ( PVH, Financial) –Apparel company PVH, which owns brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein,was another strong performer in the quarter. PVH was a new purchase in 2022 when it was thrown out with industry weakness driven by inferior companies, and this was exacerbated when the company was kicked out of the S&P 500. CEO Stefan Larsson, whom we previously got to know at Ralph Lauren, is doing a great job streamlining the company and growing margins and FCF per share. Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein are strong global brands, though they are not earning what they should in the US. The stock has significant additional upside from the current single-digit multiple of FCF power for a company that is relatively resistant to fashion trend risk with a management team that we believe will continue to deliver on operating margin growth from here.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.