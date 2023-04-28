Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ( HBNC) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Horizon securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

Horizon and some of its officers, collectively referred to as the "Defendants," were accused of making materially false and misleading statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects in a Complaint filed on April 20, 2023. The Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the Company had deficient internal accounting controls related to the classification of certain loan balances and securities, resulting in quarterly financial statements with errors in 2022 that would need subsequent revision. The restatement of these financial statements would prevent the Company from timely filing its 2022 annual report, and thus, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. As a result, when investors discovered the truth, Horizon's common stock declined significantly, harming investors.

