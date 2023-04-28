Selina Hospitality PLC Announces Date of Its Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3ESelina+Hospitality+PLC%3C%2Fb%3E ("Selina" or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced it has set the date of its earnings release for the full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Earnings Call and Webcast Details:

The Company will release its earnings on Friday, April 28.

A conference call and webcast will be held on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the earnings call will be live at: %3Cb%3ELink+Directly+to+Webcast%3C%2Fb%3E

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

  • Date and Time: May 1, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Please register for the call. You can register any time starting now through the call.
  • Link to register: %3Cb%3ERegistration+Link%3C%2Fb%3E
  • Registration in advance is encouraged. As part of the registration process, you can choose to be provided with the dial-in and PIN or to use the automated “Call Me” feature.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.selina.com and available for replay shortly after the call is completed.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230421005428r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005428/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.