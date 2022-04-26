Givex Announces Voting Results from Its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 21, 2023

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"), with a majority voting in accordance with management recommendations.

1. Election of Directors

The following six (6) nominees of management, namely, Don Gray, Jim Woodside, Robert Munro, Miles Evans, Michael Carr and Divya Kulkarni were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The percentage of votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Percentage of Votes

For

Percentages of

Votes Withheld

Don Gray

99.55 %

0.45 %

Jim Woodside

77.60 %

22.40 %

Robert Munro

95.18 %

4.82 %

Miles Evans

98.10 %

1.90 %

Michael Carr

98.10 %

1.90 %

Divya Kulkarni

98.07 %

1.93 %

Marc Ladouceur

28.75 %

71.25 %

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP ("KPMG") was appointed as auditors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The percentage of votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes

For

Percentages of

Votes Withheld

99.39 %

0.61 %

3. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution One

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution One, being a non-binding advisory resolution to disapprove the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2022, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes

For

Percentages of

Votes Against

24.56 %

75.44 %

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Two

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Two, being a non-binding advisory resolution requesting the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") to establish an ethics committee, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes

For

Percentages of

Votes Against

24.51 %

75.49 %

5. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Three

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Three, being a non-binding advisory resolution requesting the Board to establish a special committee to undertake a strategic review of the Corporation, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes

For

Percentages of

Votes Against

25.24 %

74.76 %

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Givex's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) provides merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands across the globe, comprising approximately 122,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

