Parkland Announces Date of 2023 First Quarter Results and Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

59 minutes ago
CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2023

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (

TSX:PKI, Financial) expects to announce its 2023 first quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/nog8aEnNBqP

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free) (Conference ID:79037941). International participants may call 1-800-389-0704 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 79037941).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedar.com after the results are released.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Parkland will host its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format. The virtual-only meeting will be conducted via live audio webcast online on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

All shareholders will be able to attend the live virtual meeting. Information for shareholders is posted in Parkland's Management Information Circular available at www.parkland.ca and under Parkland's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in twenty-five countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.

Our proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, driven by scale and our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

