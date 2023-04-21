Carnival Corporation Commends Administration's National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, April 21, 2023

MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, commended EPA Administrator Michael Regan and the White House Administration on releasing the National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution and introducing the White House Interagency Policy Committee on Plastic Pollution and a Circular Economy.

"Today's announcement signifies another example of the Administration's commitment to advancing a circular economy. At Carnival Corporation, we rely on clean and healthy marine ecosystems to provide the best experience for our guests, and we are setting the pace in the industry with our efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and improve waste disposal on our ships," said Josh Weinstein, CEO and chief climate officer for Carnival Corporation. "To date, we've eliminated more than 500 million single-use items, installed more than 600 biodigesters to sustainably reduce food waste, and partnered with local recycling entities at key ports to recycle more than 37 metric tons of materials. We look forward to continuing to implement these best-in-class practices and work with the Administration on these and other important sustainability goals."

Earlier this month, Carnival Corporation released its 13th annual sustainability report, detailing industry-leading initiatives and momentum across environmental, social and governance focus areas. The report also describes significant progress made by the company toward its aspirations of carbon neutral operations by 2050 and a circular economy model focused on waste reduction, recycling and management. Titled "Sustainable from Ship to Shore," Carnival Corporation's full 2022 report is available on the company's sustainability website at www.CarnivalSustainability.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY78309&sd=2023-04-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-commends-administrations-national-strategy-to-prevent-plastic-pollution-301804602.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY78309&Transmission_Id=202304211811PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY78309&DateId=20230421
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.