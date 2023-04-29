CVT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into the Buyout Announcement by Cvent Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors in Cvent to Contact the Firm

Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP announces an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the directors and officers of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) in connection with the March 14, 2023 announcement by Cvent that it had agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc. for $8.50 per share. If this leveraged buyout is consummated, Cvent common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

THE COMPANY: Cvent is an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider.

THE ACQUISITION: On March 14, 2023, Cvent announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $8.50 per share. According to that announcement, Cvent’s largest and controlling shareholder, Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, is investing and/or providing financing along with Blackstone on the buy-side of the transaction. According to Cvent’s latest annual report, however, Vista “controls the vote of all matters submitted to a vote of [Cvent’s] Board of Directors (the ‘Board’), or shareholders, which will enable it to control . . . all other corporate decisions.” These serious potential conflicts of interest are worthy of continued investigation.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in merger and securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest merger and securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

