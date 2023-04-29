NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 10, 2023 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Vote Against

(Aggregate) % Christopher D. Hodgson 1,556,067,756 99.78 3,472,984 0.22 Sharmila Karve 1,559,456,053 99.99 84,687 0.01 Sumit Maheshwari 1,559,491,947 100.0 48,793 0.00 R. William McFarland 1,559,432,258 99.99 108,482 0.01 Deepak Parekh 1,545,383,686 99.09 14,157,054 0.91 Satish Rai 1,559,483,347 100.0 57,393 0.00 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,559,458,885 99.99 81,855 0.01 Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,559,489,347 100.0 51,393 0.00 Lauren C. Templeton 1,559,486,747 100.0 53,993 0.00 Benjamin P. Watsa 1,559,479,245 100.0 61,495 0.00 V. Prem Watsa 1,558,086,885 99.91 1,453,855 0.09



About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.