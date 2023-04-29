TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.



Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 10, 2023 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Vote Against

(Aggregate) % Vote For

(Subordinate

Voting Shares) % Vote Against

(Subordinate

Voting Shares) % Robert J. Gunn 25,887,680 81.28 5,963,997 18.72 8,270,923 58.10 5,963,997 41.90 David L. Johnston 31,158,762 97.79 705,184 2.21 13,542,005 95.05 705,184 4.95 Karen L. Jurjevich 31,205,775 97.93 658,170 2.07 13,589,018 95.38 658,170 4.62 R. William McFarland 29,468,318 92.48 2,395,629 7.52 11,851,561 83.19 2,395,629 16.81 Christine N. McLean 31,138,616 97.72 725,330 2.28 13,521,859 94.91 725,330 5.09 Brian J. Porter 31,571,815 99.08 292,132 0.92 13,955,058 97.95 292,132 2.05 Timothy R. Price 30,623,102 96.11 1,240,843 3.89 13,006,345 91.29 1,240,843 8.71 Brandon W. Sweitzer 30,739,750 96.47 1,124,194 3.53 13,122,993 92.11 1,124,194 7.89 Lauren C. Templeton 31,575,154 99.09 288,792 0.91 13,958,397 97.97 288,792 2.03 Benjamin P. Watsa 31,130,640 97.70 733,306 2.30 13,513,883 94.85 733,306 5.15 V. Prem Watsa 29,712,110 93.28 2,139,569 6.72 12,095,353 84.97 2,139,569 15.03 William C. Weldon 31,575,496 99.09 288,451 0.91 13,958,739 97.98 288,451 2.02



Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.