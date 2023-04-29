Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 10, 2023 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For
(Aggregate)		%Vote Against
(Aggregate)		%Vote For
(Subordinate
Voting Shares)		%Vote Against
(Subordinate
Voting Shares)		%
Robert J. Gunn25,887,68081.285,963,99718.728,270,92358.105,963,99741.90
David L. Johnston31,158,76297.79705,1842.2113,542,00595.05705,1844.95
Karen L. Jurjevich31,205,77597.93658,1702.0713,589,01895.38658,1704.62
R. William McFarland29,468,31892.482,395,6297.5211,851,56183.192,395,62916.81
Christine N. McLean31,138,61697.72725,3302.2813,521,85994.91725,3305.09
Brian J. Porter31,571,81599.08292,1320.9213,955,05897.95292,1322.05
Timothy R. Price30,623,10296.111,240,8433.8913,006,34591.291,240,8438.71
Brandon W. Sweitzer30,739,75096.471,124,1943.5313,122,99392.111,124,1947.89
Lauren C. Templeton31,575,15499.09288,7920.9113,958,39797.97288,7922.03
Benjamin P. Watsa31,130,64097.70733,3062.3013,513,88394.85733,3065.15
V. Prem Watsa 29,712,11093.282,139,5696.7212,095,35384.972,139,56915.03
William C. Weldon31,575,49699.09288,4510.9113,958,73997.98288,4512.02


Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
at (416) 367-4941

Fairfax-Financial-Holdings.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.