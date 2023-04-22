Earth Day: Angel Yeast Sets Out Green Manufacturing Roadmap, advancing sustainable development

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, Angel Yeast (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, is accentuating its expanded commitment to building a conservation-oriented, environmentally friendly enterprise and contributing to achieving the "Dual Carbon" goals through full implementation of green manufacturing.

Earth Day, held annually on April 22, is celebrated around the globe, raising awareness of protecting the environment. Earth Day 2023's theme is "Invest in Our Planet," placing an emphasis on the importance of dedicating time, resources, and energy to tackling climate change and other environmental challenges.

Promoting a green, low-carbon, and circular development roadmap to build a sustainable, prosperous future

Angel Yeast is actively implementing carbon reduction measures, including expanding photovoltaic (PV) power generation projects, optimizing clean energy utilization and recycling, developing clean production techniques for yeast products, and adopting low-carbon production techniques on a large scale, with the aim of achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the future. In 2022, Angel Yeast completed a total of 25 technical improvement projects for equipment in terms of energy conservation and carbon reduction that cut carbon emissions by 16,000 tons, and recycled 18.01 million cubic meters of biogas to replace coal in producing 128700 tons of steam and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 39000 tons.

The company's application of clean energy has indirectly reduced the carbon emission by 98,000 tons, including the purchase of 136,000 MWh of green power such as PV and wind, and the purchase of 61,600 tons of biomass green steam.

Angel Yeast is also carrying out a 30MW rooftop photovoltaic power generation initiative, the Chifeng project is now in the implementation phase, while surveying for the Hongyu project has started.

The Angel Chongzuo subsidiary has been recognized as a "green factory" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China in 2022 for its leading green manufacturing capabilities and pursuit of sustainable development. In 2023, Angel Chongzuo will further scale up investment to energy conservation and phase out inefficient and energy-intensive equipment to continue lower energy consumption and improving energy efficiency.

"Angel Yeast is committed to advancing green production and following a green, low-carbon, and circular development roadmap through green innovation and practices, we have the power to drive significant changes and take concrete actions to tackle the climate crisis for our planet," said Xiao Minghua, General Manager of Angel Yeast.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN78416&Transmission_Id=202304220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN78416&DateId=20230422
