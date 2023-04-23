GEHI Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, April 23, 2023

BEIJING, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. ("GEHI" or the "Company") (NYSE: GEHI), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Siyuan Wang as its chief financial officer, effective April 23. Mr. Wang will succeed Mr. Hao Gu, who has decided to resign from this position for personal reasons. Mr. Gu's resignation does not involve any disagreement with the Company with regard to its business, finance, accounting or any other affairs.

Ms. Yanlai Shi, chief executive officer, co-founder and executive director, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Hao for his contributions and tireless work at GEHI over the past four years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. I would also like to warmly welcome Siyuan to the Company. His extensive experience in finance and accounting will make him a great addition to the GEHI team."

Prior to joining GEHI, from 2018 to 2023, Mr. Wang served as chief financial officer and financial controller at Ucommune International Ltd. From 2021 to 2023, Mr. Wang also served as chief financial officer of UK Wisdom Limited, which is sponsored by a majority-owned subsidiary of Ucommune International Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Wang worked in the audit and assurance function of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC in the United States from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Wang received a master degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a bachelor degree in finance and accounting from the University of Idaho. Mr. Wang has been an American Institute of Certified Public Accountant (AICPA) since September 2014.

About Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as RYB Education, Inc.) is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built itself into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. GEHI's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CONTACT: Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc., Investor Relations, E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN74932&sd=2023-04-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gehi-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-301804814.html

SOURCE Gravitas Education Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN74932&Transmission_Id=202304230230PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN74932&DateId=20230423
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.