LivePerson, Inc. ( LPSN)

On March 15, 2023, LivePerson issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The Company disclosed that WildHealth, the Company’s subsidiary, received a notice that Medicare was suspending reimbursements for services rendered under the Medicare demonstration program pending further review. As a result, LivePerson elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with such services in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected. LivePerson further disclosed that, had the Company recognized revenues associated with services delivered under the program during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, its revenue would have been within the previous guidance ranges for the fourth quarter and full year. On this news, the price of LivePerson shares declined by $5.64 per share, or approximately 57.72%, from $9.77 per share to close at $4.13 on March 15, 2023.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ( HRMY)

On March 28, 2023, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a short report on Harmony, which Scorpion described as "[o]ne of the most thoroughly corrupt healthcare schemes in recent years, deserving of criminal and political scrutiny". Scorpion described "Harmony's drug Wakix (pitolisant) [as] a repeat of the Seldane (terfenadine) saga, another histamine antagonist that the FDA pulled from the market and which is the poster child for cardiac toxicity via fatal QT prolongation/arrhythmia." Scorpion asserted that it "obtained dozens of serious adverse event reports from the FDA via Freedom of Information Act requests filed over several months, and they paint a devastating picture of the drug's risk to even young, otherwise healthy patients, including a recent sudden cardiac death, 2 weeks after starting Wakix on the day it was titrated to the highest dose."

On this news, Harmony's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2023.

