NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. ( MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan products and services through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2023 first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2023.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning.

How to Participate

Date : Tuesday, May 2, 2023

: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time : 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time U.S. dial-in number : (844) 826-3033

: (844) 826-3033 International dial-in number : (412) 317-5185

: (412) 317-5185 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 1Q23 Earnings Call



A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website.



Replay Information

The webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, May 9.

U.S. dial-in number : (844) 512-2921

: (844) 512-2921 International dial-in number : (412) 317-6671

: (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 1017 8186



INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

To increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact [email protected] or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. ( MFIN, Financial) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

[email protected]