27 minutes ago
NEW YORK, April 24, 2023

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention TAL Education Group ("TAL") (NYSE: TAL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TAL American Depository Shares between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in TAL, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tal-education-class-action-submission-form?prid=38470&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against TAL includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was still providing services relating to academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

DEADLINE: May 30, 2023

Aggrieved TAL investors only have until May 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-tal-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-30-2023-301804893.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

