MAINZ, Germany, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE ( BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 8th, 2023. BioNTech invites investors and the general public to join a conference call and webcast with investment analysts on the same day at 8.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. CEST) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update for the first quarter 2023.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a pin will be provided. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance.

The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

BioNTech Contacts

Investor Relations
Victoria Meissner, M.D.
+1 617 528 8293
[email protected]

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
[email protected]


