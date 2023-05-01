ImmunoGen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Isabel Kalofonos has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Isabel to ImmunoGen's Executive Committee to lead our best-in-class commercial organization at this important moment for the company. Since the approval of ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) in late November for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, we have made significant progress with the launch, highlighted by the breadth and depth of adoption, strong demand for FRα testing, and favorable market access coverage," said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Isabel's deep experience in global pipeline commercialization and product launches will enhance the strength of our launch execution and complement our existing capabilities as we seek to establish ELAHERE as the standard of care for FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, investigate its potential in platinum-sensitive disease, and advance our portfolio of earlier-stage ADCs.”

Ms. Kalofonos joins ImmunoGen from Galderma, where she served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Prescription Business Unit. During her tenure, she led the launch preparation for nemolizumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, as well as global market access, real-world evidence, pricing, and health economics and outcomes research. She also led all commercial franchises of prescription products. Prior to Galderma, Ms. Kalofonos held roles of increasing responsibility at Takeda Pharmaceuticals (formerly Shire), most recently serving as Vice President and Head of the Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) franchise - a 2.5 billion dollar business. In this role she oversaw the global blockbuster launch of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo). Prior to the Takeda acquisition, Ms. Kalofonos held roles of increasing responsibility at Shire within corporate strategy, new product planning, and commercial, and gained experience across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, neurology, transplant, and gene therapy. Before Shire, she worked in commercial, business strategy, and product launch positions at Forest Labs, Bionevia Pharmaceuticals, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Kalofonos received a BS from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and an MBA from Babson College.

"I am delighted to join ImmunoGen during this exciting time in its evolution into a commercial organization," said Ms. Kalofonos. "I am encouraged by the strong initial uptake and positive reception from physicians around the launch of ELAHERE as the first and only ADC approved for ovarian cancer, and I look forward to supporting its continued rollout, expanding its commercial presence to the EU and helping to bring ImmunoGen's other novel ADCs for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies to patients."

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

ABOUT ELAHERE (MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE-GYNX)

ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin inhibitor designed to kill the targeted cancer cells. Please see full Prescribing Information, including a Boxed Warning, for ELAHERE here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, ImmunoGen's expectations related to the commercialization of ELAHERE, the potential of ELAHERE to become the standard of care for FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and expansion to Europe. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the Company's preclinical and clinical development processes; the results of the ongoing MIRASOL trial may fail to support full approval of ELAHERE and, if not, additional studies may be required; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel pharmaceuticals, including uncertainties as to the timing, expense, and results of preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory processes; the timing and outcome of the Company's anticipated interactions with regulatory authorities; the risk that we may not be able to obtain adequate price and reimbursement for any approved products, including the potential for delays or additional difficulties for ELAHERE in light of the FDA granting accelerated approval; risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on ImmunoGen's industry and business; and other factors as set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005137/en/