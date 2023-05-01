AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today its AECOM-BC Team joint venture with Brown and Caldwell has been selected by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (Metropolitan) to provide program management support services for the Pure+Water+Southern+California program. An initiative of Metropolitan and the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Sanitation Districts), the program will create a sustainable new water supply for Southern California by purifying cleaned wastewater. The joint venture is supported by 20 local, small, and minority firms and will deliver a range of services on behalf of the project—one of the world’s largest water reuse programs.

“We’re excited to join Metropolitan to implement this innovative and critical program that marks a significant advancement in water reuse technology,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Guided by our Sustainable+Legacies strategy, our industry-leading team looks forward to supplying world-class resources and best practices to help successfully deliver the Pure Water Southern California program. The many anticipated social, economic, and environmental benefits for residents of Southern California come at a critical time where climate change has created water supply challenges.”

The AECOM-BC Team will play a central role in realizing the program, delivering environmental compliance efforts, the design and construction of advanced purification facilities at the Sanitation Districts’ Joint Water Pollution Control Plant wastewater treatment facility, around 60 miles of large diameter water pipeline infrastructure, and pump stations. The joint venture will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including program and project management support; program administration, controls, and reporting; engineering; design; quality assurance and control; and risk assessment and management.

“As the pressures of climate change increase in Southern California, the program presents a bold response to the crisis of water security, uniting regional stakeholders to safeguard this essential resource through the latest in recycling and reuse technologies,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “AECOM and BC’s 40-year history of delivering solutions for Metropolitan and communities prepare us to collaborate with numerous jurisdictions and agencies to bring this complex yet critical program to completion.”

With potential for water delivery as early as 2028, Pure Water Southern California is expected to produce up to 150 million gallons of water daily, enough water for 500,000 homes. It will recycle wastewater currently discharging into the ocean and have direct and indirect regional impacts. The program will help reduce stress on imported water supplies from the Colorado River and Sierra Nevada and replenish groundwater basins while advancing research partnerships that increase recycled water use and water resilience across the U.S. Southwest.

“The AECOM-BC Team applauds Metropolitan for its unwavering commitment to strengthening water supply resiliency. We are proud to support this landmark program which represents a leap forward in water recycling technology and innovation for the benefit of communities for generations to come throughout the Colorado River Basin,” said Brown and Caldwell CEO Rich D’Amato.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005110/en/