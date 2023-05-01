PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time



Sidoti & Company Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:15 AM Eastern Time



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York City

Fire Side Chat Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Fire Side Chat Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time



The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with the Company around the conferences should contact their Aegis Capital, Sidoti, or JMP Securities representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com

