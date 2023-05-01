PolyPid to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Presentation Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time

Sidoti & Company Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Presentation Time: 9:15 AM Eastern Time

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York City
Fire Side Chat Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Fire Side Chat Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with the Company around the conferences should contact their Aegis Capital, Sidoti, or JMP Securities representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
[email protected]

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
[email protected]

