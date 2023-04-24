Halo Microelectronics Strengthens Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Goals

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announced today its ESG report for the year 2022, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and the environment, social responsibility, and exemplary corporate governance.

During the past ten years, Halo Microelectronics has grown to become a prominent player in the analog chip sector, driven by innovation and aspiration derived from Silicon Valley. Numerous accolades and awards that the company has received over the years, including being named "A Listed Company" with the Most Innovative Capabilities in Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) STAR Market are outlined in the report.

The ESG report emphasizes Halo Microelectronics' mission of "Green Energy, Better Life." The company has implemented environmental protection and hazardous substance management systems throughout the supply chain and product procurement, adhering to its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Halo Microelectronics' products are designed for power management solutions, making it necessary to execute rigid control over power consumption throughout all its products. All our materials and products comply with RoHS, REACH, and other regulatory standards.

Halo Microelectronics attaches great importance to the cultivation of green thinking among employees. The company has been practicing ESG philosophy by fully reflecting green environmental protection in its routine operation and employee training. The company has been actively participating in social welfare activities that support young adults and rural revitalization.

Halo Microelectronics achieved a successful listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board in 2022, coinciding with the company's 10th anniversary, and its goal of improving lives through greener energies and sustainable growth," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics. "We are committed to fostering ESG goals and collaboration with employees, partners, customers, and government globally. Halo Microelectronics prioritizes maintaining a harmonious work environment and implementing stringent quality control and reliability systems, ultimately, aiming to become a global leader in the analog chip market while championing the use of sustainable energy for a better future."

About Halo Microelectronics
Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

