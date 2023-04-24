Four innovative drugs launched in three years, HKEX -Listed Simcere Pharmaceutical Group is on the Fast Track Toward Building an Innovation-Driven Global Pharmaceutical Company

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NANJING, China, April 24, 2023

-The revenue from innovative drugs accounted for more than 65% of total revenue

-Simcere's total revenue and the revenue from innovative drugs hit record highs.

NANJING, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Apr. 18, Simcere Pharmaceutical (2096.HK) disclosed the latest progress on the company's R&D and business operation on its first Investor Day themed "Focusing on more effective new products with differentiated clinical value" in Hong Kong. The event attracted more than 500 investors and analysts who were eager to hear more about the innovation happening at the pharmaceutical group.

In 2022, the total amount of all pharmaceutical companies listed on the HKEX invested in R&D reached 34 billion yuan. The substantial increase in R&D investment has raised concerns about the R&D efficiency within the industry. Compared with its counterparts, Simcere has made remarkable achievements. Its three key innovative drugs, namely Sanbexin®, COSELA®, and XIANNUOXIN, the recently-approved oral 3CL targeted pill for COVID-19 infection that the company invested about 1.1 billion yuan for development are bringing more game-changing treatment options to the market. The product portfolio in Central Nervous System represented by Sanbexin achieved sales of 2.267 billion yuan in 2022. Investors and analysts applauded Simcere for of the company's innovation and efficiency at which its R&D department can bring drugs to market. It is also testament to its long-term investment value.

According to Ren Jinsheng, Chairman and CEO of Simcere, in the next three years, the company will see a quick annual growth in sales, greater annual growth in profits, and higher proportion of revenue from innovative drugs.

Zhou Gaobo, Chief Investment Officer, said that after being listed on the HKEX, Simcere has been gaining considerable momentum towards innovation and transformation, launching four global innovative drugs one after another in the past three years. Its R&D pipeline has also experienced an impressive increase in the number of projects, growing from just 10 assets in Phase I in 2020 to six promising drugs in Phase III, two in Phase II, 10 in Phase I, and more than 40 in pre-clinical stage.

Simcere is proud of its strong pipeline that has built on the back of rigorous science and collaboration. Recent achievements include: Sanbexin,the only drug for stroke treatment launched in China since 2015; Envafolimab , the world's first and only approved subcutaneous PD-L1 antibody-based drug at present; and Cosela, the world's first innovative drug for multilineage myeloprotection that is administered before chemotherapy for cancer patients.

favicon.png?sn=CN78927&sd=2023-04-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-innovative-drugs-launched-in-three-years-hkex--listed-simcere-pharmaceutical-group-is-on-the-fast-track-toward-building-an-innovation-driven-global-pharmaceutical-company-301805323.html

SOURCE Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN78927&Transmission_Id=202304240609PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN78927&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.