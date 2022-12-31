CenterPoint Energy reports 2023 annual shareholder meeting results

3 hours ago
PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 24, 2023

HOUSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced the results of the voting by shareholders at its 2023 annual meeting. Shareholders approved the following proposals:

  • The election of Wendy Montoya Cloonan, Earl M. Cummings, Christopher H. Franklin, David J. Lesar, Raquelle W. Lewis, Martin H. Nesbitt, Theodore F. Pound, Phillip R. Smith, and Barry T. Smitherman to serve on the company's Board of Directors for one-year terms;
  • The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;
  • An advisory resolution on the compensation paid to the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement; and
  • Holding future "say-on-pay" advisory votes on executive compensation on an annual basis.

About CenterPoint Energy
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

