Senstar Technologies Announces Appointment of Amit Ben-Zvi to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 24, 2023

RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Amit Ben-Zvi to the Senstar Technologies Board of Directors, effective April 21, 2023.

Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg


Mr. Ben-Zvi has served as a Senior Partner of FIMI Opportunity Fund since 2012. From 1998 to 2012, Mr. Ben-Zvi served in senior executive positions: COO at Top Image Systems (NASDAQ: TASE), CEO at ISYS Operational Management Systems, CEO at Wizcom Technologies (FRANKFURT), GM Europe & Japan at Magic Software Enterprise (NASDAQ: TASE) and CEO at Hermes Logistics Technologies. In his current role at FIMI, Mr. Ben-Zvi currently serves as the Board Chairman of Unitronics (R"G) (1989) Ltd (TASE), Utron Ltd. (TASE), Y. Stern Engineering (1989) Ltd., Din Marketing & Roasting (2021) Ltd., and is a Director of E & M Computing Ltd. (TASE), HIPER Global Ltd. (TASE), Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd. (TASE), C. Mer Industries Ltd. (TASE), and Amal Holdings A.D. Ltd.

Mr. Ben-Zvi holds a B.A. degree in Accounting and a LL.B. degree (Bachelor of Law), Cum Laude, from Tel Aviv University.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, correction facilities, and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

For more information:
Senstar Technologies, Ltd.
Tomer Hay, Chief Financial Officer
+972-74-794-5200
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Kim Rogers, Managing Director
Hayden IR
541-904-5075
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN78560&sd=2023-04-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senstar-technologies-announces-appointment-of-amit-ben-zvi-to-board-of-directors-301805356.html

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN78560&Transmission_Id=202304240646PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN78560&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.