VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 24, 2023 / Infinitum Copper Corp. ( TSXV:INFI, Financial)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the first tranche of the C$1,500,000 private placement announced March 15th, 2023. Tranche 1 comprises a total of 21,052,417 units representing gross proceeds of $CAD1,473,669.19. Tranche 2, representing $CAD26,330.81, is expected to be closed on or before Thursday 27th April 2023.

"The response to this capital raise has been very positive with support from both existing and new shareholders. This capital raise has been a great opportunity to remind people that La Adelita is a truly district scale high-grade project. The money we have raised will allow us to continue exploration at Cerro Grande where 2022 drilling made multiple high-grade intercepts as well as putting the first drill holes in to the Sangre del Toro feature where results from trenching returned 9.15m of 16.45g/t Au and 1.9% Cu. I look forward to announcing the final close of the raise later next week and the commencement of drilling shortly thereafter" commented Matt Hudson, CEO.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units have been offered for sale to purchasers' resident in Canada, except Quebec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian Securities laws.

The Company also announce the grant of incentive stock options for the purchase of an aggregate 1,000,000 common shares of the company to Matt Hudson pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at $CAD0.08 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant.

About Infinitum Copper

Backed by a strong team of industry veterans, Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. La Adelita is a Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized district with a rich history. Infinitum Copper also has an option to earn 25% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt about 90km north of Tucson, AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

