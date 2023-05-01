Extreme+Networks%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has appointed Kevin Rhodes, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 30, 2023. Rhodes brings a wealth of experience driving long-term growth at SaaS organizations and has a successful track record of creating operational and financial excellence and long-term shareholder value at both public and privately held technology companies. He will help drive the Company’s strategic direction, financial planning and reporting with a focus on developing and implementing key initiatives that support Extreme’s continued growth and expansion.

Prior to Extreme, Rhodes was EVP and CFO at Duck Creek Technologies, a global vertical SaaS provider, where he played a significant role in leading the company to a successful acquisition by Vista Equity Partners for $19 a share or $2.6B, a 64% premium over the 30 day volume weighted average price (VWAP). Previously, he held CFO roles at Finvi, Markforged and Brightcove. Rhodes holds an MBA from Babson College’s FW Olin Graduate School of Business and a B.S., Accounting/Finance from Merrimack College.

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme, said, “Kevin is a business-oriented leader with an exceptional track record driving long-term growth at SaaS companies. His focus on understanding the business and aligning market drivers to growth models will provide Extreme with the insights and skillset needed to continue to drive our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), margin expansion and long-term shareholder, customer and franchise value. We believe his experience scaling businesses of our size will deliver immediate value for Extreme.”

“I want to thank Cristina Tate for seamlessly stepping in as interim CFO and executing flawlessly. In her continued role as SVP of Finance, she will partner with Kevin to drive our financial strategy and take Extreme to its next level of success,” Meyercord continued.

Kevin Rhodes, incoming CFO of Extreme, said, “Joining Extreme at one of the most significant periods of growth in the company’s history is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the executive team to develop and drive strategic initiatives that help accelerate growth, expand our market presence and scale our business over time. The company is well positioned to gain market share and continue to expand its global technology footprint.”

