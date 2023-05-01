Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a leading immuno-oncology company specializing in immunological agents for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

HC Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person at NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

– Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person at NASDAQ Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET EF Hutton Global Conference – 1x1 meetings will be held in-person at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023

A live webcast of the fireside chat from the HC Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference can be accessed on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.agenusbio.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. A replay will be posted following the event.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

