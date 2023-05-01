GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Aeluma, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective sensor technologies for LiDAR (light detection and ranging), communication, and sensing, announced today that its founder and CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., will appear on Bloomberg Businessweek, a Bloomberg Radio national radio/YouTube simulcast, on April 24, 2023 at 5:20 pm ET.

Listen to the interview by tuning into Bloomberg Radio or watch the simulcast interview on YouTube.

Aeluma recently announced it commenced sampling of its large-diameter wafer compatible photodetectors with a delivery to a Tier-1 Automotive Supplier for evaluation and performance validation. Aeluma has established a unique semiconductor manufacturing capability in Santa Barbara, California. During the discussion with Bloomberg Businessweek anchors, Dr. Klamkin may discuss the importance of manufacturing onshore to maintain what he refers to as "Innovation Security."

With its proprietary technology that combines compound semiconductor nanomaterials with mass market silicon manufacturing, Aeluma is developing products that could offer high-performance, low-cost solutions for emerging markets, such as automotive LiDAR, communication, mobile, AR/VR, quantum computing and AI. Key to Aeluma's disruptive technology is the ability to manufacture its semiconductor chips on up to 12-inch silicon substrates, which can scale and be mass produced, thereby potentially reducing the cost of sensor chips dramatically.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronic devices for sensing and communications applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture devices using high performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter silicon wafers that are commonly used for mass market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and provide a path to cost-effective, large-scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for future LiDAR and other sensor applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company Contact:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

Robert Prag, President

(858) 794-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750649/Aeluma-CEO-to-Appear-on-Bloomberg-Businessweek-on-April-24-2023-at-520-pm-ET





