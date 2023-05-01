Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2023 Results

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Dial-In: 877-404-9653 / +1 201-689-8856

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

Click here for a company-compiled summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to nearly 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

