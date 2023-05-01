Ameresco and Sunel Join Forces to Bid EPC PV Solar and BESS Projects Exceeding 1,5 GWp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy and Sunel+Group, an international developer and EPC contractor for energy projects, have joined forces to bid projects exceeding 1,5 GWp in the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Spain and Romania.

Ameresco, Inc. and Sunel Group have established Ameresco Sunel Energy S.A., which has already been selected by Cero+Generation, a leading European solar energy developer, as the contractor for “Delfini”, a 100MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Greece, currently in the construction phase.

The 1,5 GWp of new projects that are currently in the bidding phase are expected to exceed $500M USD in contract value. The partnership combines Ameresco and Sunel’s extensive experience in engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of large scale photovoltaic and battery energy storage projects. Together, they aim to offer comprehensive solutions that will generate added value to project investors.

The projects that will be constructed will make a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy across Europe’s electricity grid. The solar component of these projects will generate clean electricity while the battery energy storage systems will provide grid stabilization services to improve the reliability and resilience of the grid.

“We are excited to partner with Sunel to participate in these tenders and deliver these transformative projects across Europe,” said George P. Sakellaris, Ameresco’s Chairman and CEO. “As a leading provider of clean energy solutions, we are committed to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals. As we continue to accelerate our European growth strategy, these projects are a testament to our capabilities in delivering large scale renewable energy projects."

"We are delighted to join forces with Ameresco on these projects" said Konstantinos Zygouras, Sunel's CEO. "We share the same commitment to sustainability and the transition to a low-carbon economy, and we look forward to working together to deliver world-class renewable energy projects that will benefit the local community and the environment."

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About SUNEL Group

SUNEL Group is an international EPC contractor and Developer. Founded in 2006 by Greek stakeholders, the group has won the trust of the international investment community by its professionalism, reliability, efficiency, and work ethic, thus creating a strong and recognizable brand. Since 2012, Sunel has been rapidly expanding, by establishing operational centers in Athens, London, Valencia, Dubai and Istanbul. It has operated on 4 continents and has implemented to date 500+ projects, with a total capacity of over 1,000 MWp in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, United Kingdom, France, Spain, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. It is currently constructing projects in Greece, Cyprus, Denmark, Spain, United Kingdom, Malawi and Chile, of a total capacity exceeding 400 MWp. For the next 5 years SUNEL is planning to develop solar projects of over 2.000 MWp, in cooperation with strategic investors. For more information, visit www.sunelgroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230424005187r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005187/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.