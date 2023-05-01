Unicycive Announces Acceptance of Multiple Datasets to Be Presented at the European Renal Association Congress

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Data highlights the potential safety and reno-protective effect of UNI-494

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that two datasets highlighting the safety and suggestive efficacy of UNI-494 in animal models were accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming 60th European Renal Association Congress (ERA 2023) taking place from June 15-18, 2023, in Milan, Italy.

The following data will be presented at ERA 2023:

Title: UNI-494 Does Not Significantly Affect Rat Respiratory Function
Format: Focused Oral Presentation
Presenter: Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive

Title: UNI-494 Lowers Urinary b2-microglobulin Levels in Rats
Format: Moderated Oral Presentation
Presenter: Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive

“We are looking forward to the presentation of this growing body of evidence supporting the safety and suggestive clinical utility of UNI-494 to be reno-protective. There remains a great unmet need in renal diseases, and we believe UNI-494, with its novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function, may be a promising therapy for acute kidney injury, a condition for which there are currently no approved treatments,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, Inc.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive is focused on two kidney diseases with large unmet medical needs. We are developing Renazorb, an investigational phosphate binding agent using proprietary nanoparticle technology for the treatment of patients with hyperphosphatemia. We plan to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for Renazorb with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mid-year. We are also developing UNI-494, a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function in acute and chronic diseases. Our initial target for UNI-494 is acute kidney injury (AKI), for which there are currently no FDA-approved medicines.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]
(650) 900-5470

Anne Marie Fields
Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]
212-362-1200

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

ti?nf=ODgyMzUyNSM1NTUxODY0IzIyMTA3NjM=
Unicycive-Therapeutics-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.