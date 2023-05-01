AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc ( OTLC, Financial) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We" or “Our”), , today announced the beta launch of a proprietary SEC chatbot, utilizing our DAO token (PDAO) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This chatbot allows users to receive conversational responses about the Company's SEC filings filed as of April 12, 2023.



Only holders of the Pet2DAO token, PDAO, can access the chatbot. Users can compare our SEC chatbot with traditional ChatGPT, on the website shown below. This beta version aims to improve with your inputs. Users are requested to send their feedback to [email protected].

"Through the innovative combination of DAO architecture and large language models like ChatGPT, users now can engage and have conversations with our SEC chatbot to explore Oncotelic SEC filings. We're excited about building shareholder value around PDAO " stated Scott Myers, Investor Relations.

"I'm thrilled by the SEC chatbot's progress, even in its beta stage. The team has worked diligently to integrate DAO architecture within the Company, and the SEC chatbot exemplifies the potential of PDAO and AI," said Saran Saund, CBO of Oncotelic. "We're eager to launch more chatbots with diverse functionalities soon!"

The Company’s SEC chatbot can be accessed at http://chat.pet2dao.com/

If you run into program access or use issues related to the SEC chatbot, please reach out to [email protected]

About Pet2DAO

Pet2DAO was launched in late 2022 and is DAO technology company that integrates traditional corporate governance with innovative DAO architecture using AI and Blockchain technologies. Pet2DAO aims to streamline corporate operations, starting with the animal health industry, by bringing new and innovative technologies to the market. Pet2DAO plans to engage all industry stakeholders, including key opinion leaders, end users, medical professionals, treatment developers, and product manufacturers. Pet2DAO plans to use its proposal platform to provide users with an efficient way to voice their opinions and streamline communications. Pet2DAO's vision is to continue innovating by incorporating AI through exclusive chatbots that provide quick, user-friendly conversational answers, with a broader goal of creating the corporate architecture of the future.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our Annual Report on form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023.

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "expect", "anticipate" "hope", "vision", "optimism", "design", "exciting", "promising", "will", "conviction", "estimate," "intend," "believe", "quest for a cure of cancer", "innovation-driven", "paradigm-shift", "high scientific merit", "impact potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans related to the operations of the JV, taking the JV into an initial public offering or the success thereof, the progress, timing of clinical development, scope and success of future clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for the company's product candidates and the potential use of the company's product candidates to treat various cancer indications as well as obtaining required regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials and upon granting of approval by the regulatory agencies, the successful marketing of the products; building and the success of our nanoparticle platform and the related success of launching the platform, the success of the launch of a company with a DAO infrastructure, the success of the entity and the plans surrounding the pet and animal health, the ability for the Company to register the tokens of Pet2Dao, the actual filing of a registration statement and approval of the tokens as registrable securities with the SEC through a registration statement, the ability of the tokens to be tradable or any value such tokens may have if they become tradable.. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, taking the Company or its affiliates through initial public offerings. These risks are not exhaustive, the company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and in the company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Investor Relations

[email protected]