LEXINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. ( ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen, will participate in the Aegis Conference to be held virtually on May 2-4, 2023.

Ms. Curley will present on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To attend, please join here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management team, please contact your appropriate Aegis representative, or send an email to Aegis at [email protected] or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen ( ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

