WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQGM: CVT) (“Cvent” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone. On March 14, 2023, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Blackstone will acquire Cvent in a merger worth $4.6 billion. As a result of the merger, Cvent shareholders are only anticipated to receive $8.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Cvent.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. For example, funds affiliated with Vista Equity, which currently own and control over 82% of Cvent’s stock, is participating in financing the merger through non-convertible stock while Cvent’s remaining shareholders are receiving $8.50 per share in cash with no upside in the combined company.

