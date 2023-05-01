BioLargo to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

2 hours ago
Westminster, CA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLargo, Inc. (

BLGO, Financial), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit. This event is scheduled for April 24-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

BioLargo’s presentation will take place at 11:30 AM Eastern on April 25, 2023.

“We look forward to sharing the plans for our newly acquired sodium sulfur battery technology with conference attendees,” said Dennis P. Calvert, CEO of BioLargo. “Our revenues grew by over 130% in 2022, and we intend to capitalize on this momentum in 2023 with the launch of key technologies and expanded sales of our partner-led pet odor control product Pooph.”

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About BioLargo, Inc.
BioLargo, Inc. (

BLGO, Financial) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About SRAX
SRAX Inc. ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

CONTACT
Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

