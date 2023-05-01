NEWARK, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and highlights of recent progress on Thursday, May 11, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: May 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In Numbers: 1 (877) 704-4453 (U.S. Toll Free) / 1 (201) 389-0920 (International)

Conference ID: 13738120

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610065&tp_key=22d79acd4c

A replay of the call will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Oncology Inc.

Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

