MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited ("MMV" or the "Company"), an animation and entertainment company for young consumers in China, announced today that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated April 19, 2023, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$50 million and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the minimum market value of listed securities requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of listed securities of the Company from March 6 to April 17, 2023, the Company did not meet the minimum market value requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on The Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until October 16, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's market value must exceed US$50 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by October 16, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor its market value between now and October 16, 2023 and intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, The Company expects that Class A ordinary shares of the Company will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Global Market. The Company's management is looking into various options available to regain compliance and maintain its continued listing.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter.

About MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MMV) is an animation and entertainment company dedicated to providing a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience through original, user-generated, and professional user-generated content. MMV commenced animation production in 2015 under its signature Aotu World brand, which has attracted a broad following with its inspiring storyline and unique graphic style, particularly among younger audiences in China. By leveraging the company's established user base, MMV has built a diverse product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games across the Aotu World brand. It has also developed and augmented new brands, stories, and characters, such as Neko Album.

For more information, please visit https://www.multi-metaverse.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

MultiMetaVerse Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's registration statement on Form F-4, as amended, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 20, 2022 and other documents to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=CN78932&sd=2023-04-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multimetaverse-holdings-limited-receives-nasdaq-notification-regarding-minimum-market-value-deficiency-301805370.html

SOURCE MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN78932&Transmission_Id=202304240701PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN78932&DateId=20230424
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.