KORE Group Holdings to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced that on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the U.S. market close it will release its financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023. KORE will host a live webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the financial results.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Event: Link
U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3039
International dial-in: (215) 268-9922
Conference ID: 13738005

The press release, webcast, and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download from the Company's investor relations website at ir.korewireless.com.

For the webcast, dial in 5-10 minutes before the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact KORE investor relations at (678) 392-2386.

A webcast replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast's conclusion. The replay will be accessible for thirty days from KORE's investor relations website ir.korewireless.com or by dialing (877) 660-6853 (in the U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 from outside the U.S. and using access ID 13738005.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

KORE Investor Contact
Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

KORE Media Contact
Alisa Moloney
Senior Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE KORE Wireless

